Billionaire LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman: ‘More work is never the real answer’

If you work hard enough and long enough, then you will succeed. Or so goes the popular ethos in start-up culture.

Not so, says billionaire LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman on "The Tim Ferriss Show" podcast.

"Hard work isn't enough. And more work is never the real answer," says Hoffman, who is now a partner at venture capital firm, Greylock Partners.

"The sort of grit you need to scale a business is less reliant on brute force. It's actually one part determination, one part ingenuity and one part laziness.

"Yes, laziness," says the billionaire.

Or at least you want to conserve your energy to expend it on the right things.