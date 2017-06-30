    More From Politics

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a media briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
    Killing Obamacare without a replacement doesn't appeal to McConnell
    MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski
    'Morning Joe' hosts suggest White House threatened to blackmail them
    President Donald Trump (R) greets South Korean President Moon Jae-in prior to delivering a joint statement from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 30, 2017.
    Trump pledges to work with South Korea on the 'menace' of North Korea
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
    Several states won't comply with Trump's voter fraud information request
    Roger Stone speaks to the media at Trump Tower on December 6, 2016 in New York City.
    Recreational pot use is now law in Nevada as support for weed grows
    Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, June 20, 2017.
    Trump's Labor Department wants salary to count on overtime rule
    President Donald Trump holds up a directive ordering an investigation into the impact of foreign steel on the American economy after signing it in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, April 20, 2017.
    Beware of Trump steel tariffs’ ‘slippery slope,’ ex-Commerce secretary says
    Gary Cohn
    Cohn asks South Korea's Moon to help with China's 'many predatory practices'
    President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, June 13, 2017.
    How Trump is doing on keeping 10 key promises
    Donald Trump
    President Trump is reportedly 'hell-bent' on imposing a tariff on steel
    A patient is examined by a doctor in Miami, Florida.
    The Senate bill does nothing to fix America's biggest health care problem
    Trump administration reverses policy on fiancés as travel ban takes effect
    National Security Adviser Mike Flynn listens to President Trump during a listening session with cyber security experts in the Roosevelt Room the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
    A new report raises some big questions about Michael Flynn and Russian hackers
    Protesters holding boxes with a print on it. Outside the NYC Federal Building which contains Medicaid offices, hundreds of New Yorkers who rely on Medicaid.
    Medicaid spending would be 35% lower in 2036 under GOP bill: CBO
    Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough
    'Morning Joe' hosts Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough respond: 'Donald Trump is not well'
    Mika Brzezinski
    Trump's tweets about 'bleeding' Mika Brzezinski shine a spotlight on workplace sexism
    President Donald Trump.
    White House on Trump's face-lift tweet: Americans 'knew what they were getting'
    Steven Mnuchin
    Congress must raise debt ceiling by mid-October: CBO
    US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in address the media prior to dinner in the State Dinning Room at the White House on June 29, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
    Trump to press South Korea leader on trade as North Korea looms
    President Donald Trump delivers remarks during an 'Unleashing American Energy' event at the Department of Energy in Washington, U.S., June 29, 2017.
    Trump launches efforts to revive nuclear energy, export more coal
    Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough
    Trump lashes out at media again with personal attacks on 'Morning Joe' anchors
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.
    Treasury sanctions Chinese firm and 2 citizens with ties to North Korea
    Donald Trump
    Trump's hiring problem is getting better — but his administration is still thin
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the media about plans to repeal and replace Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 27, 2017.
    Senate GOP may look to Democrats to help fix Obamacare if deal can't be reached
    President Donald Trump speaking at the White House in Washington, June 28, 2017.
    Trump predicts a 'big surprise' on health care
    President Donald Trump delivers a speech on US-Cuba relations at the Manuel Artime Theater in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 16, 2017.
    Trump rakes in $10 million at first re-election fundraiser
    Condoleezza Rice: Trump seeks to act in the best interests of the US
    President Donald Trump, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos attend a meeting of the American Technology Council in the State Dining Room of the White House June 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Trump takes another swipe at Amazon, saying Bezos isn't 'paying internet taxes'
    U.S. President Donald Trump makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 9, 2017.
    Unease in Brussels over Trump's Poland visit
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump
    Trump reportedly seemed 'confused' about GOP health-care bill's tax provisions
    Supporters of Planned Parenthood hold a rally as they protest the US Senate Republicans' healthcare bill outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, June 27, 2017.
    Rough series of polls show Americans broadly disapprove of GOP health-care plan
    President Donald Trump (4th L) speaks as (L-R) Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) listen during a meeting with Senate Republicans at the East Room of the White House June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Trump tells GOP senators: 'We're getting very close' on passing health-care plan
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a press conference after a closed-door Senate GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill, June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Republicans delay vote on health-care bill
    Donald Trump
    Trump weighs trade steps against Beijing: Officials
    Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen
    Yellen: Banks 'very much stronger'; another financial crisis not likely 'in our lifetime'
    Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y.
    GOP lawmaker loses nearly $17 million after pharma stock tanks 92%
    A person walks into the UniVista Insurance company office where people are signing up for health care plans under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, in Miami, Florida.
    More Americans will be without Obamacare insurance options next year
    The stacks from the Gavin coal burning power plant tower in Cheshire, Ohio.
    Trump administration moves to withdraw clean-water rule
    Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen
    Yellen: No comment on relationship with Trump
    Austan Goolsbee
    Tax cuts for rich will kill GOP health-care bill, ex-Obama advisor Goolsbee says
    US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley holds photos of victims as she speaks as the UN Security Council meets in an emergency session at the UN on April 5, 2017, about the suspected deadly chemical attack that killed civilians, including children, in Syria.
    US says Syria appears to be planning another chemical weapons attack
    President Donald Trump and his senior advisor Jared Kushner arrive for a meeting with manufacturing CEOs at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S. February 23, 2017.
    Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner hires prominent trial lawyer
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C) talks to reporters with (L-R) Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Sen. John Barrosso (R-WY) and Sen. John Thune (R-SD) following their party's weekly policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol May 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Senate GOP Obamacare replacement is in danger of stalling this week
    Proposed Medicaid cuts would slash aid for special needs kids
    President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, June 21, 2017.
    Image of the United States has plunged under Trump, survey shows
    An insured patient under the Affordable Care Act receives a checkup at the South Broward Community Health Services clinic in Hollywood, Florida.
    Senate GOP Obamacare replacement would lead to 22 million more uninsured: CBO
    Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., left, speaks with Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.
    A Republican and a Democrat team up to split Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
    Ginni Rometty, chief executive officer of International Business Machines Corp.
    IBM is telling Congress not to fear the rise of an AI ‘overlord’
    Sen. Rand Paul
    Senators jeopardize GOP's plan to pass Obamacare replacement this week
    The U.S. Supreme Court
    Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump travel ban challenge
    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
    The Senate bill’s new health coverage penalty is a throwback
    Wilbur Ross, U.S. Secretary of Commerce.
    US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross abruptly cancels trip to Germany
    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington, June 26, 2017.
    Trump urges India PM Modi to ease barriers for US exports
    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
    Here's what's changed in the revised Senate health-care bill
    Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.
    Bernanke: Economists totally missed Trump's populist uprising
    In this March 10, 2014 file photo, Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips cracks eggs into a cake batter mixer inside his store in Lakewood, Colo.
    US top court to hear baker's religious objection to making cake for gay couple
    President Donald Trump shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they begin a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, June 26, 2017.
    India's trajectory of spending on US defense equipment will continue: Expert
    President Donald Trump
    Trump demands an apology over Russia, claims Obama's delay is 'the real story'
    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks to the media in the briefing room at the White House, on May 30, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    White House spokesman Spicer draws heat off camera
    A patient is monitored in an examination room inside the Clinical Decision Unit at Kaiser Permanente's Capitol Hill Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
    Older Americans slapped with 'age tax' in GOP health-care bill: AARP

