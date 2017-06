How much to borrow for college Monday, 1 May 2017 | 9:26 AM ET | 01:07

Three in 10 undergraduate students don't file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid at all, according to a 2016 brief from the National Center for Education Statistics based on 2011-12 data. Many said they could afford college without it, or expected they wouldn't qualify.

Changes in financial circumstance are often what spur people to file close to the deadline, said Mark Kantrowitz, vice president of strategy for college and scholarship search site Cappex.com.

"If you're filing this late, it usually means you need money," he said.

While 11th-hour filers have almost certainly missed out on aid from their college, some federal aid — including Pell Grants and federal student loans — can be awarded retroactively for eligible students, Kantrowitz said. (If you need to borrow, those loans typically have lower rates and better borrower protections compared to private loan options.)