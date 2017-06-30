Sony Music is moving the needle on the way it produces music as demand for vinyl records continues to grow in Asia.

From early-2018, the global record label is to resume in-house vinyl production at a Japanese factory in Tokyo.

The launch marks almost three decades since the firm's Japanese arm ceased production of the black plastic record in 1989 to replace it with the then increasingly popular CD.

During this decades-long lull, many vinyl factories were forced to close as the age of large, physical records appeared to have ended amid evolving technology. However, the old classic has since enjoyed a resurgence in popularity and, according to Deloitte, is set to become a $1 billion industry in the coming years.