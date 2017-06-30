These are the 22 highest-paid staffers in the Trump White House

Steve Bannon, Assistant to the President, Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor
Thomas Bossert, Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism
Andrew Bremberg, Assistant to the President and Director of Domestic Policy Council
Kellyanne Conway, Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor
Ricky Dearborn, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Cabinet, Intergovernmental Affairs and Implementation
John DeStefano, Assistant to the President and Director of Presidential Personnel
Jason Greenblatt, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations
Joseph Hagin, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations
Hope Hicks, Assistant to the President and Director of Strategic Communications
Joseph Kellogg Jr, Assistant to the President and Executive Secretary and Chief of Staff for the National Security Council
Omarosa Manigault, Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liason
Kathleen McFarland, Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor
Donald McGahn II, Assistant to the President and Counsel to the President
Stephen Miller, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor for Policy
Robert Porter, Assistant to the President and House Staff Secretary
Dina Powell, Assistant to the President and White House Staff Secretary
Reinhold Priebus, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff
Lindsay Reynolds, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff fo the First Lady
Daniel Scavino, Assistant to the President and Director of Social Media
Marc Short, Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs
George Sifakis, Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Public Liason
Sean Spicer, Assistant to the President and Press Secretary
