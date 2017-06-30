These are the 22 highest-paid staffers in the Trump White House

Steve Bannon, Assistant to the President, Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor

Thomas Bossert, Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism

Andrew Bremberg, Assistant to the President and Director of Domestic Policy Council

Kellyanne Conway, Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor

Ricky Dearborn, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative, Cabinet, Intergovernmental Affairs and Implementation

John DeStefano, Assistant to the President and Director of Presidential Personnel

Jason Greenblatt, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations

Joseph Hagin, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations

Hope Hicks, Assistant to the President and Director of Strategic Communications

Joseph Kellogg Jr, Assistant to the President and Executive Secretary and Chief of Staff for the National Security Council

Omarosa Manigault, Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liason

Kathleen McFarland, Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor

Donald McGahn II, Assistant to the President and Counsel to the President

Stephen Miller, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor for Policy

Robert Porter, Assistant to the President and House Staff Secretary

Dina Powell, Assistant to the President and White House Staff Secretary

Reinhold Priebus, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff

Lindsay Reynolds, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff fo the First Lady

Daniel Scavino, Assistant to the President and Director of Social Media

Marc Short, Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs

George Sifakis, Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Public Liason

Sean Spicer, Assistant to the President and Press Secretary

