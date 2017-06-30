Trump calls on Congress to repeal Obamacare and replace it later if they can't pass a bill now

President Donald Trump on Friday took to Twitter to call on Congress to repeal Obamacare and replace it later if lawmakers can't get a bill passed now.

Senate Republicans have been struggling to salvage legislation that would repeal a large part of former President Barack Obama's health-care plan. GOP leaders have been considering keeping the law's 3.8 percent tax increase on investments by high earners and even reaching out to Democrats to try and strike a deal.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing to strike a deal by Friday. While McConnell could still win over enough Republican members to pass his current plan, the prospect of the GOP having to work with Democrats to patch up Obamacare is increasing.

—CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.