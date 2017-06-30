    ×

    Dow jumps 100 points on last day of quarter as banks rise

    U.S. equities opened higher on Friday — the last day of the quarter — as banks continued to build on this week's strong gains.

    The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent at the open, with energy and financials leading all sectors higher. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100 points, with Nike contributing the most gains. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.3 percent.

    The SPDR S&P Bank exchange-traded fund (KBE) rose 0.4 percent in early trade. Entering Friday's session, the ETF had risen 4.3 percent for the week.

    The strong performance from the banks came after the Federal Reserve cleared capital returns programs for the big banks.

    The central bank did not object to any of the buybacks or dividend hikes from the 34 banks it reviewed during the second phase of its annual stress test. This is the first time in the seven-year history of the tests implemented in the wake of the financial crisis that all banks have passed.

    "Banks have a lot going for them," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird. "Not only could the economy be getting better and rates are rising, but regulations seem to be going down."

    That said, the broader stock market was poised to end the quarter on a sour note, with the three major indexes tracking for weekly losses entering Friday trading.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 22, 2016 in New York City.

    The Dow dropped nearly 170 points Thursday, while the S&P and Nasdaq fell 0.86 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively after technology stocks rolled over.

    Tech has been the best-performing sector for most of 2017, rising more than 15 percent in the period. But over the past month it has dropped more than 2 percent.

    Still, Jason Hunter, a technical analyst at JPMorgan, said in a note Thursday the recent breakdown in the stock market is not the start of a "lasting and material correction."

    "While we have been growing more concerned about a summer top pattern and potential correction into the fall, that medium-term bearish reversal pattern has not developed yet," Hunter said. "Furthermore, the current weakness is in part driven by the bearish global bond price action."

    Yields across the globe have been spiking higher lately amid hawkish rhetoric from key central bank officials, including European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

    The 10-year German bund yield rose to about 0.46 percent from around 0.25 percent this week. U.S. Treasury yields followed their German counterparts higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield climbing to 2.28 percent from 2.15 percent.

