Dow jumps 100 points on last day of quarter as banks rise

U.S. equities opened higher on Friday — the last day of the quarter — as banks continued to build on this week's strong gains.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent at the open, with energy and financials leading all sectors higher. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 100 points, with Nike contributing the most gains. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.3 percent.

The SPDR S&P Bank exchange-traded fund (KBE) rose 0.4 percent in early trade. Entering Friday's session, the ETF had risen 4.3 percent for the week.

The strong performance from the banks came after the Federal Reserve cleared capital returns programs for the big banks.

The central bank did not object to any of the buybacks or dividend hikes from the 34 banks it reviewed during the second phase of its annual stress test. This is the first time in the seven-year history of the tests implemented in the wake of the financial crisis that all banks have passed.

"Banks have a lot going for them," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird. "Not only could the economy be getting better and rates are rising, but regulations seem to be going down."

That said, the broader stock market was poised to end the quarter on a sour note, with the three major indexes tracking for weekly losses entering Friday trading.