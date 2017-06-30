Steve Jobs wasn't born on a stage in a black turtleneck and jeans presenting the next innovation from Apple. Warren Buffett didn't always have "Oracle of Omaha" status. And little Jeff Bezos didn't hope to run an e-commerce company one day.
So where did they start? Here's what Warren Buffett, Elon Musk, Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg were doing and dreaming of being when they were kids.
Warren Buffett
CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
Net worth: $76.1 billion, according to Forbes
Buffett has been finding ways to make a nickel since he was very young — literally. In his first money-making venture a six years old, Buffett sold packs of Juicy Fruit, Spearmint and Doublemint for five cents a piece, according to Alice Schroeder's 2008 biography, "The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life."