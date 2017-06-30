A Yellen replacement is unlikely to throw Fed off course, says Bullard

When President Donald Trump officially embarked upon his presidential career in January, deafening whispers began to circulate around Washington that it soon could spell the end of another highly prized title: that of Federal Reserve chair.

Yet, six months on, Janet Yellen remains at the helm of the U.S. central bank and, according to one of its members, the chances of a drastic overhaul are becoming less and less likely.

The Trump administration is signalling that, as far as policy goes, and as far as interest rates go, they're not too unhappy with the current policy," St. Louis Federal Reserve chief James Bullard told CNBC Friday.

"This suggests that even if they reappoint her or appoint somebody else, you'd get some continuity in the process and you wouldn't have an abrupt change," he opined.