Nowadays, flying can be a journey so filled with hassles that you almost wish you'd stayed at home.
Unless, of course, you have a ticket in the business- or first-class cabin, where the seats are larger, service is more attentive and the perks are beyond what anyone back in the economy cabin can imagine. As summer vacation season shifts into high gear, CNBC recently took a look at some of the higher-end perks offered to luxury travelers by some airlines.
For travelers flying in Air France's
GE
GE
For premiere passengers starting their trip from Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport, the perks begin curbside, with a dedicated baggage porter, a private check-in lounge, complimentary spa treatments and a Chef Alain Ducasse restaurant.
First-class flyers on most Emirates A380 and Boeing
GE
GE
Etihad's Residence is just that: a three-room flying apartment on the airline's A380, designed for two people flying together.
The space includes a living room with sofa, two dining tables and a 32-inch flat-screen TV; a separate bedroom with 6-foot,10-inch double bed and a 27-inch flat TV; and a bathroom with full-height shower. Bonus amenities include a butler, inflight chef and concierge service.
For all passengers, Etihad also has a "Flying Nanny" on board most flights to help keep kids entertained – and parents sane.
Small amenities are expected from all airlines, but KLM
GE
GE
The first-class cabin on Qatar Airways offers top-tier passengers plenty of personal space and special attention, but the airlines' new, already award-winning business class 'Qsuite' — which debuted at the recent Paris Air Show — is getting all the attention. The patented seats offer a double bed in a business-class cabin and have privacy panels that allow passengers in adjoining seats to create a first class-style private room.
Qatar plans to install the seats on long-haul Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft.
Designed by French luxury yacht designers and available only on its Airbus A380-800 aircraft, Singapore Airlines
GE
GE
Through a "book the cook" option, passengers may order from a menu that might include lobster thermidor, rib-eye steak, pan-seared pheasant, New Zealand lamb and other dishes created by internationally acclaimed chefs. A signature premium perk in some Singapore Air's suites include the choice of Dom Perignon or Krug Grande Cuvee Champagne (although many passengers choose both).
It's hard for domestic carriers to compete with the upscale service and offerings of many international airlines, but United Airlines
GE
GE
Passengers get Saks Fifth Avenue bedding, slippers, restaurant-quality menus designed by Trotter Project chefs, customized afternoon wine flights, kits filled with spa amenities and on flights longer than 12 hours, cotton pajamas.