Nowadays, flying can be a journey so filled with hassles that you almost wish you'd stayed at home.

Unless, of course, you have a ticket in the business- or first-class cabin, where the seats are larger, service is more attentive and the perks are beyond what anyone back in the economy cabin can imagine. As summer vacation season shifts into high gear, CNBC recently took a look at some of the higher-end perks offered to luxury travelers by some airlines.