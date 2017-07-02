Mike Tuchen is best when he's feeling down.

Halfway through a project he kicks his efforts into overdrive, just when others might start to relax.

Tuchen is the CEO of Talend, a company with a billion-dollar market value. It helps customers take advantage of their data, and apply it effectively.

Yet before kicking off a career that includes an executive stint at Microsoft and a turn as CEO of Rapid7, he was nearly kicked out of boarding school. At Brown University, he had to figure out how to make a contribution as the runt of his rowing team.

Tuchen joined Fortt Knox to share a story that's not your typical wunderkind-makes-good tale. However, he showed that when the pressure is on, winning can mean making surprising choices.