What to watch in markets this week: Tech stocks, the jobs report and more

The first half of the year has flown by and stocks certainly have a lot to show for it.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average notched their biggest first-half gains since 2013. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite, meanwhile, left them in the dust, surging 14.2 percent to post its best start to a year since 2009.

Technology stocks were a big driver for the broader market during the first six months of 2017, outperforming other sectors. But Wall Street's favorite stocks have hit a snag recently.

To boot, investors will only have three full trading days to digest a slew of economic data. The stock market closes at 1 p.m. on Monday and will not open Tuesday because of the Fourth of July holiday.

As the first week of the second half of 2017 begins, here's what investors need to watch: Tech, banks and key data about the jobs market and auto sales.