Trump smacks down CNN on Twitter, sparking new firestorm as network blasts 'juvenile behavior'

President Donald Trump escalated his war of words with the media, sending out an early morning tweet on Sunday that appeared to show him attacking CNN—a frequent target of the president's ire—in a wrestling-style move.

Just days after being embroiled in a highly personal dispute with the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Trump blasted CNN as a "fraud," using a doctored GIF of his appearance on the World Wrestling Entertainment years ago. A CNN logo was superimposed on one of the figures, whom Trump then begins pummeling as it laid prostrate on the ground.

The president's attacks on CNN have amplified in recent days, after CNN was forced to retract an erroneous investigative report on Trump's ties to Russia that resulted in the resignations of three journalists.

Some journalists and political observers immediately seized on the tweet as evidence that Trump was encouraging violence against the media—an accusation that Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders disputed just last week. In a statement on Sunday, CNN responded by branding Trump's "juvenile behavior" that was "below the dignity" of a sitting president. On Saturday, the president tweeted that his use of social media was in fact an avatar of a "modern day" presidency.

"It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters," the network said. "Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his meeting with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea or working on his health care bill, he is instead involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office."

Some Trump's latest tweet comes as even some of Trump's staunchest supporters have begun to question his prolific use of social media. Major votes on health care and tax reform loom on the horizon, and have created divisions among Republicans that call into question Trump's ability to corral support for his biggest legislative priorities.

In the last month, at least two polls have shown a clear majority of Americans feel the president uses Twitter too much, and that it may be undermining his political agenda.



"We condemn the president's threat of physical violence against journalists," said Bruce Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. "This tweet is beneath the office of the presidency. Sadly, it is not beneath this president."



