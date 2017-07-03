Asia markets set to open mixed as dollar strengthens overnight; RBA decision ahead

Stateside, markets closed mostly higher during the shortened trading session, with financial stocks posting gains. The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 0.61 percent, or 129.64 points, to close at 21,479.27 and the S&P 500 added 0.23 percent, or 5.6 points, to end at 2,429.01, but the Nasdaq declined 0.49 percent, or 30.36 points, to close at 6,110.06.

U.S. markets will be closed on Tuesday for Independence Day.

In currencies, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, strengthened after better-than-expected ISM manufacturing activity data in the U.S. The dollar index traded at 96.198 at 6:33 a.m. HK/SIN after trading as high as 96.239 overnight. The dollar index traded around the 95.650 in the previous session.

Against the yen, the dollar traded at its highest level in seven weeks. The greenback was fetching 113.38 yen at 6:35 a.m. HK/SIN.

Meanwhile, in the bond markets, 10-year Treasury yields rose around 3.2 basis points, compared with the previous session, to 2.35 percent overnight.

Oil prices increased more than 2 percent on Monday following data that suggested lower U.S. production. Brent crude rose 1.9 percent to settle at $49.68 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 2.2 percent to settle at $47.07.

Ahead, Australia retail sales data for the month of May was expected at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN. The Reserve Bank of Australia was due to announce its interest rate decision at 12:30 p.m.