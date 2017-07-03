This CEO takes job candidates out to eat and has them pick the restaurant—here's why

Mike O'Neill, CEO of music rights management company BMI, really wants to get to know job candidates before hiring them.

That's one of the reasons he does at least two interviews: One in the office and another over a meal.

Here's the catch: "I make the person pick the restaurant," O'Neill tells Adam Bryant in an interview with The New York Times.

"I want to see if they're trying to impress me, or if they make me go to them or they come to me," he says. "What do they order? What are they thinking? Are they trying to please the CEO?"