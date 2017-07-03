Fox Sports boss Jamie Horowitz is out amid sexual harassment inquiry

"The way Jamie has been treated by Fox is appalling," said Glaser, reading from a statement. "At no point in his tenure was there any mention by his superiors or human resources of any misconduct or the inability to adhere to professional standards. Jamie was hired by Fox to do a job, a job until today he had performed in an exemplary fashion. Any slanderous accusations to the contrary will be vigorously defended."

In a memo to Fox employees, Shanks wrote about the decision. "We realize this news may come as a surprise for many of you, but we are confident in this decision," Shanks wrote. "Everyone at Fox Sports, no matter what role we play, or what business, function or show we contribute to — should act with respect and adhere to professional conduct at all times. These values are non-negotiable."

Fox Sports confirmed Horowitz's departure in a statement, adding the network had "no further comment at this time."

Shanks said he'd run FS1 and FS2 — two networks that Horowitz had been in charge of since April 2015 — along with Fox Sports' digital operations until a replacement is hired.

"We understand how difficult this will be for many of you, but in these times it is important that we remain unwavering and focused in continuing the great work of FOX Sports," Shanks wrote.