Futures point to higher open on Wall Street; economic data in focus

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday morning as investors prepared for the first trading week of the second half of 2017.

Investors will only have three full trading days to digest a slew of economic data this week. The stock market closes at 1 p.m. on Monday and will not open Tuesday because of the Fourth of July holiday.



Monday will see the release of manufacturing PMI data for June at around 9.45 a.m. ET. ISM manufacturing for June and construction spending for May are scheduled 15 minutes later while light vehicle sales for June is also expected to be released throughout the day.



On the earnings front, Intl. Speedway is scheduled to report before the bell.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.73 percent higher on Monday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.07 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.11 percent higher.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $48.92 a barrel on Monday morning, up 0.33 percent, while U.S. crude was around $46.21 a barrel, up 0.39 percent.

Oil markets edged higher on Monday, supported by the first decline in U.S. drilling activity in months, though reports of rising OPEC output last month appeared to limit gains.