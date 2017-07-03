Goldman's commodities trading business is reportedly off to the worst start in a decade

Goldman Sachs is reportedly reviewing its longtime commitment to commodities trading following another decline in the first half of the year.

An anonymous source told Bloomberg that Goldman Sachs suffered its worst start to the year in commodities in over a decade, down from peak annual performance of $3.4 billion in 2009.

In initiating the review, Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein diverged from the bank's convention of enduring declines in profitability until the market's cyclical forces recovered losses.