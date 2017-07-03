Goldman Sachs exec says young professionals need this more than a mentor

As the head of human capital management for Goldman Sachs, Sally Boyle has overseen thousands of interns and employees, she writes on the bank's blog. From her experience, there are a few things that set successful young professionals apart, and one of them is who you know.

To get ahead, young professionals not only need a mentor, she writes. They need a sponsor.

A sponsor is someone above you in your company's chain-of-command who can advocate for you, while a mentor is anyone who gives professional advice but ultimately may not have any pull for you at work.

Boyle says that many professionals she's worked with tell her that "having role models, access to sponsors, networking opportunities and manager support are all key factors to help progress their careers."