These consumer names are set to benefit from India's GST rollout: Nomura

The analysts, in their note dated Jun. 30, said FMCG firms benefited in the longer term from free interstate movement of goods. It would mean that "they would benefit from better logistics planning, which would bring cost efficiencies into the system."

Strict implementation of the GST would also lead to tax compliance that could accelerate the movement from India's vast unorganized sector — which largely does not pay taxes — to the organized sector.

In the near-to-medium term, however, the impact on individual names is likely to differ. Nomura highlighted several key beneficiaries for this time period, where the analysts said the benefit will arise out of "lower rates for many (product) categories, which would mean lower prices for several products for end consumers." This, the analysts said, "may spur demand in the correct weak growth scenario."

Among FMCG, toothpaste-maker Colgate-Palmolive is expected to be one of the key beneficiaries. Under the new regime, the average indirect tax rate for toothpaste is at 18 percent, down from an average of 23-24 percent, the analysts noted.

This means Colgate can possibly reduce prices "in excess of 5 percent," which would make its products cheaper and thus lead to volume growth. Similarly, Colgate's competitors, which were previously in a lower tax bracket, would now be taxed the same rate, but would not be able to reduce prices in the same way, the report said.

In its rollout, the government has introduced an anti-profiteering provisions that mandate companies that benefit from lower indirect taxes must pass on the benefits to consumers, in terms of lower prices.