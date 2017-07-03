Factory activity rises to near a 3-year high in June, construction spending unchanged in May

U.S. factories expanded at a robust pace in June, a likely sign of strength for the U.S. economy as new orders, production and employment each improved.
The Institute for Supply Management says its manufacturing index rose to 57.8 last month from 54.9 in May. Anything above 50 signals that factory activity is increasing. The measure now stands at its highest level since August 2014, pointing to solid economic growth.
Fifteen of 18 manufacturing industries surveyed by ISM posted growth in June, including the furniture, machinery, fabricated metals and petroleum and coal sectors.
U.S. factories have largely recovered from a slump in late 2015 and early 2016 caused by cutbacks in the energy industry and a strong dollar, which makes U.S. goods more expensive in foreign markets.
Construction spending unchanged in May
U.S. construction spending was flat in May with home construction falling again, as buyers face climbing prices and a shortage of available properties on the market.
The Commerce Department reported on Monday no increase in construction spending in May, which follows a new home construction report two weeks ago showing that housing starts fell for the third straight month.
Overall spending was reported at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.23 trillion, the same as last month's revised figure.
The flat May number follows April's decline of 0.7 percent, which was revised from an originally reported drop of 1.7 percent. Analysts last month said they thought April's dismal number was an anomaly and had expected a modest rebound in May.