New Jersey lawmakers reportedly reach deal on budget, to vote Monday night

New Jersey legislators plan to vote on a compromise budget plan on Monday night, NBC New York reported citing one lawmaker.

Democrats and Republicans had been locked in a standoff for three days over the state's budget, shutting down state parks and nonessential state services over a holiday weekend.

If passed, state beaches could be open on the Fourth of July, one lawmaker told NBC New York.

The hope for a possible compromise comes after Gov. Chris Christie was widely criticized for spending Sunday on a beach that had been closed amid the budget showdown.

