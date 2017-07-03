    ×

    Politics

    New Jersey lawmakers reportedly reach deal on budget, to vote Monday night

    • New Jersey lawmakers could vote on a compromise budget Monday night
    • If passed, state services that had been shutdown could resume operation on Tuesday
    • This would include state beaches, which had been closed amid the budget standoff
    Atlantic City
    Getty Images

    New Jersey legislators plan to vote on a compromise budget plan on Monday night, NBC New York reported citing one lawmaker.

    Democrats and Republicans had been locked in a standoff for three days over the state's budget, shutting down state parks and nonessential state services over a holiday weekend.

    If passed, state beaches could be open on the Fourth of July, one lawmaker told NBC New York.

    The hope for a possible compromise comes after Gov. Chris Christie was widely criticized for spending Sunday on a beach that had been closed amid the budget showdown.

    Read the full report in NBC New York.