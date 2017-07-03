North Korea launches missile, nearing Japanese waters: Reports

North Korea launched a missile on Tuesday, with Japan saying it appeared to have landed in the Japanese exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Reuters reported.

On its website, South Korean state news agency Yonhap cited South Korea's military as saying an unidentified ballistic missile launched from a location near the North's border with China at 9:40 a.m. local time.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered a National Security Council meeting after the launch, Yonhap reported, citing the Blue House — the South's equivalent of the White House.

The meeting was to determine the country's defense readiness against further incidents, Yonhap said.

Japan said there were no reports of damage from the missile, which flew for 40 minutes, Reuters reported.

Japan said it strongly protested the launch and that provocative actions from North Korea couldn't be tolerated, Reuters reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

