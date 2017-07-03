Oil prices dip ahead of US holiday after 8 days of gains

Oil prices retreated in early Asian trade on Tuesday, halting a run of eight straight days of gains on signs that a relentless rise in U.S. crude production was running out of steam.

Brent crude futures were at $49.43 per barrel at 0147 GMT, down 25 cents, or 0.5 percent from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading down 22 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $46.85 a barrel.

The falls came after both benchmarks recovered around 12 percent from their recent lows on June 21.