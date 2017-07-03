Central banks have been in the spotlight the past week, with comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi about monetary policy resulting in significant moves in the euro.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's change in views on a potential rate hike "in the coming months" also resulted in a jump in the sterling last week.

Ahead, geopolitics could prove to be a potential market mover this week.

Several Gulf states have given Qatar an extension to comply with demands that included shuttering al Jazeera, a broadcaster based on Qatar.

Saudi Arabia and some of its allies had severed ties with Qatar last month after accusing the country of supporting terrorism. A meeting of world leaders for the G20 summit later this week in Hamburg, Germany — which U.S. President Donald Trump is attending — could also result in several headlines.

Meanwhile, moves in big name technology stocks over the past month have been closely watched by investors. While tech stocks have outperformed this year, markets have concerns relating to valuations.

With the bond and stock markets taking some losses on mixed signals from monetary policy makers, what are you most wary of as an investor this week?