Qatar boasts massive global holdings — here are some of its headline assets

What does Qatar own around the world? Thursday, 29 Jun 2017 | 3:05 AM ET | 04:08

Qatar is facing possible further sanctions after a deadline to meet its neighbor's demands comes to an end. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5 in a dispute that was allegedly over Qatari support for terrorists, but what many experts say was actually an effort to bring the country in line with Saudi-dominated foreign policy.

But it remains to be seen if Qatar can avoid the long-term grievances with its neighbors impacting its deals in the international community. Many of Qatar's assets are overseas and include a Hollywood movie studio, landmark skyscrapers and an Italian luxury designer.

Qatar's massive oil-generated surplus and its tiny population of just about 2.2 million mean it is the wealthiest country per capita in the world. Its sovereign wealth fund, Qatar Investment Authority, established in 2005, oversees around $338 billion in assets, according to Sovereign Wealth Center. It's the 11th largest fund in the world, according to the research organization.

Here's a look at some of Qatar's largest assets around the world: