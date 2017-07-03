    ×

    World Economy

    Qatar boasts massive global holdings — here are some of its headline assets

    • Qatar has a population of about 2.2 million and it's the richest country per capita in the world
    • Its investment fund owns more assets in London than the Queen of England
    • Qatar has diversified its investments into U.S. and Asia in recent years
    What does Qatar own around the world?
    Qatar is facing possible further sanctions after a deadline to meet its neighbor's demands comes to an end. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5 in a dispute that was allegedly over Qatari support for terrorists, but what many experts say was actually an effort to bring the country in line with Saudi-dominated foreign policy.

    But it remains to be seen if Qatar can avoid the long-term grievances with its neighbors impacting its deals in the international community. Many of Qatar's assets are overseas and include a Hollywood movie studio, landmark skyscrapers and an Italian luxury designer.

    Qatar's massive oil-generated surplus and its tiny population of just about 2.2 million mean it is the wealthiest country per capita in the world. Its sovereign wealth fund, Qatar Investment Authority, established in 2005, oversees around $338 billion in assets, according to Sovereign Wealth Center. It's the 11th largest fund in the world, according to the research organization.

    Here's a look at some of Qatar's largest assets around the world:

    U.K.

    • In London, Qatar-backed entities have purchased a number skyscrapers, including Canary Wharf, HSBC Tower, and The Shard.
    • Qatar bought U.K. department store, Harrods back in 2010.
    • Qatar raised its stake in British Airways owner IAG to 20 percent and purchased a 20 percent stake in London Heathrow last year.

    France

    • Qatar Sports Investments owns Paris Saint-Germain Football Club.

    U.S.

    • In New York, Qatar's investment arm bought nearly a 10 percent stake in, Empire State Realty Trust, the owners of the Empire State Building, last year. The skyscraper was recently lit up with Qatari flag colors to commemorate the 10th anniversary of flights on Qatar Airways between the U.S. and Doha.
    • A Qatari media group, BeIN, purchased Miramax Studios last year for an undisclosed amount.
    • The fund has also invested in Uber and recently announced plans to open an office in Silicon Valley to invest more into U.S.-based tech firms.

    Singapore

    • In Singapore, QIA purchased one of the well-known Asia Square towers from BlackRock for $2.5 billion. It was the largest office transaction in Singapore's history.

