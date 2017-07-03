'Blockbuster' listings to lead strong IPO rebound in this major exchange

The initial public offering market in Singapore was set for a "strong rebound" this year, with the current pipeline of "blockbuster" listings already pointing to the highest amount of funds raised since 2014, according to a Deloitte report.
That was despite slower activity in the first half of 2017, when the Singapore Exchange (SGX) added nine new companies which raised a total of 464 million Singapore dollars ($335.8 million) — short of the 1.6 billion Singapore dollars gathered from seven listings in the same period a year earlier, the report showed.
But upcoming listings such as Singtel's broadband unit NetLink Trust, expected to raise 2.5 billion Singapore dollars, will bring total amount this year to 3 billion Singapore dollars — nearly doubling 2016's annual amount and slightly shy of 2014's 3.5 billion Singapore dollars, it added.