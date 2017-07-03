Here's how Snapchat can escape the Facebook 'death star,' according to analyst Mark Mahaney

Snapchat's new feature — Snap Map — is the best product innovation Silicon Valley has seen in consumer tech in a while, tech analyst Mark Mahaney told CNBC on Monday.

"If they continue to do that kind of thing, and they need to do it, they'll escape the kind of the death star that is Google and Facebook," RBC Capital Markets' lead internet analyst said on "Squawk Box."

The feature, released on the iPhone late last month, lets users see their friends' location on a map. With Facebook's cloning of some of the Snapchat's most popular themes, Snap has had to come up with fresh features as its stock price falls.

Snap will also have to compete with the Facebook-Google dominance in the mobile advertising space, he said.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last week that the social media giant now has 2 billion monthly users.

On Friday, Mahaney told CNBC he doesn't see a "sustained sell-off" in the tech sector, despite last week's dip.

