Tesla delivers 22,000 vehicles in second quarter, blames 'severe production shortfall' of battery packs

Tesla delivered just over 22,000 vehicles in the second quarter, a 53 percent increase from the same time last year.
The electric automaker blamed severe production shortfall of 100 kWh battery packs. The company said production average 40 percent below demand, until early June. But once the issue was resolved, Tesla said production speed rebounded.
Of the 22,000 vehicles delivered, 12,000 were Model S and just over 10,000 were Model X. Tesla produced 25,708 vehicles in the quarter, bringing production for the first half of the year to 51,126.