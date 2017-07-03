The worst is yet to come for retail stocks, says former department store executive Jan Kniffen

Retail stocks are only going to get uglier, former department store executive Jan Kniffen said Monday.
"I said last year the fourth quarter is going to be the toughest quarter for retailing," the CEO of consulting firm J. Rogers Kniffen Worldwide Enterprises told CNBC. "It's not better this year."
The S&P consumer discretionary sector has fallen about 2.6 percent from one month ago versus the S&P 500's loss of less than half a percent.
Kniffen said on "Squawk on The Street" that many stores will post bad traffic and same-store sales comparisons this year. Even Black Friday won't be enough to save many struggling companies, he said.