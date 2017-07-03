This mental trick can help you accomplish your most challenging goals

Have you ever set a difficult goal, like say, to exercise more frequently?

If you're like most people, you probably failed to accomplish it. Only nine percent manage to follow through on their New Years resolutions, according to a recent online survey of 1,100 people by Statista.

But according to Dan Ariely, professor of psychology and behavioral economics at Duke University, a simple mind trick can help you be more productive and remain motivated in the long-term. Research he's conducted suggests that having, and consistently practicing, a motivating routine before starting a difficult task increases your chances of success.