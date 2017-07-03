US Treasurys edge lower as bond investors focus on data, auctions

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Monday morning as investors prepared for a fresh batch of economic data and awaited Treasury auctions.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.3196 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.8493 percent.
On the data front, Monday will see the release of manufacturing PMI data for June at around 9.45 a.m. ET. ISM manufacturing for June and construction spending for May are scheduled 15 minutes later while light vehicle sales for June is also expected to be released throughout the day.
Monday will also see the auction of around $40 billion in 4-week bills, $39 billion in 13-week bills and $33 billion in 26-week bills.
In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $48.92 a barrel on Monday morning, up 0.33 percent, while U.S. crude was around $46.21 a barrel, up 0.39 percent.
Oil markets edged higher on Monday, supported by the first decline in U.S. drilling activity in months, though reports of rising OPEC output last month appeared to limit gains.