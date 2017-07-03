US Treasurys edge lower as bond investors focus on data, auctions

On the data front, Monday will see the release of manufacturing PMI data for June at around 9.45 a.m. ET. ISM manufacturing for June and construction spending for May are scheduled 15 minutes later while light vehicle sales for June is also expected to be released throughout the day.

Monday will also see the auction of around $40 billion in 4-week bills, $39 billion in 13-week bills and $33 billion in 26-week bills.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $48.92 a barrel on Monday morning, up 0.33 percent, while U.S. crude was around $46.21 a barrel, up 0.39 percent.

Oil markets edged higher on Monday, supported by the first decline in U.S. drilling activity in months, though reports of rising OPEC output last month appeared to limit gains.