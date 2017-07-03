VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Leadership

The No. 1 thing a company's leadership team should have before you start a new job

Marcus Lemonis
Marcus Lemonis: Here's a better way to ask 'How much does this job pay?'   

Scoring a job interview is both exciting and nerve racking. In the midst of all the emotion, however, it's important to make sure the leadership team's values mirror your own. Why? A company's management can make or break the job.

The number one thing a leadership team should possess before you accept a new job is a clear cohesive message, according to Glassdoor, a company review website.

Typically, leaders serve as the face of the company and are not always accessible at the office on a day-to-day basis. Potential employees should look for how well the executive team can "consistently and clearly communicate what needs to be done and what they are looking for to demonstrate success," Carol Bowser, president of Conflict Management Strategies Inc., tells Glassdoor.

Poor communication and a lack of transparency can have a major impact on a company and create a negative work environment and resentful employees, explains Bowser.

So how do you find out how effective a management team is? Just ask.

506702709
Peter Cade | Getty Images

Job seekers should always ask about the managerial styles of their leaders during an interview, according to CNBC. Some questions to ask include:

  1. Do they value work-life balance?
  2. Are they available to meet with employees?
  3. Are the leaders hands off or more involved with the daily operations of the department?
  4. How much turnover is there in the upper levels of the company?
  5. Do the leaders provide updates or communication to the employees often?

If you are already working at a company, you can still evaluate your current leadership team by asking these questions. It's also important to seek advice from other employees in a way that is productive.

A good place to start is by looking at how stressed out your leadership team is. A stressed management team usually finds it hard to manage others well. This has a trickle-down effect that can cause you to be stressed working under them and decrease your productivity level, according to CNBC.

"Ask questions that come from a place of curiosity, not judgment," advises Bowser. "You are being hired for your brain and ability to execute tasks.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

See also: Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella and Bill Gates share this crucial personality trait for achieving success

Former Disney exec shares her revealing questions for potential hires
Former Disney exec shares her revealing questions for potential hires   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...