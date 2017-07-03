The No. 1 thing a company's leadership team should have before you start a new job

Scoring a job interview is both exciting and nerve racking. In the midst of all the emotion, however, it's important to make sure the leadership team's values mirror your own. Why? A company's management can make or break the job.

The number one thing a leadership team should possess before you accept a new job is a clear cohesive message, according to Glassdoor, a company review website.

Typically, leaders serve as the face of the company and are not always accessible at the office on a day-to-day basis. Potential employees should look for how well the executive team can "consistently and clearly communicate what needs to be done and what they are looking for to demonstrate success," Carol Bowser, president of Conflict Management Strategies Inc., tells Glassdoor.

Poor communication and a lack of transparency can have a major impact on a company and create a negative work environment and resentful employees, explains Bowser.

So how do you find out how effective a management team is? Just ask.