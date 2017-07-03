    ×

    Trading Nation

    Why Apple shares are going ‘much higher,’ according to analyst Gene Munster

    Gene Munster on the outlook for Apple
    Gene Munster on the outlook for Apple   

    While Apple shares have fallen from their year-to-date highs, tech investor Gene Munster says there are more record highs this year awaiting the tech giant.

    This is even in spite of what Munster says may be a "choppy" few months for Apple before the end of the year. The Loup Ventures co-founder says that investors may start to "unwind" amid selling pressure and that Wall Street may actually be "too high" in its September quarter estimates for Apple, especially as the iPhone 8 probably won't be released until the December quarter, in his view.

    "It doesn't change the big picture about all the good things that Apple's doing, but it does mean there is some near-term downside risk to those estimates," Munster, a widely followed Apple watcher, said Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    In fact, Munster believes the tech giant's stock could even slip 5 percent before another rally. But there are fundamentals that according to the tech investor could drive Apple up to the $160 or $170 range, meaning that Munster sees at least another 10 percent rally from Monday's levels in the cards for Apple.

    Munster says that next year investors will be looking forward to an earnings per share estimate of $11 or $12 in the following year, and that they will also "look at Apple's service business at a higher multiple."

    With increasing earnings and potential earnings-multiple expansion, "I think you can get to a share price much higher than the stock is today."

    Despite a 7 percent drop in the shares in the last month, Apple is still up nearly 24 percent year to date. The stock hit multiple all-time highs in May as reports emerged speculating on details about the highly anticipated iPhone 8.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...