What Macron’s State of the Union address means for France

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed Monday that he would move to a public vote if lawmakers did not move quickly enough to back his ambitious reform agenda.

In a rare address to both houses of parliament which echoed the U.S. State of the Union address, the newly-elected president said that he planned to cut the number of lawmakers by a third in order to drive ahead with the overhaul plans which helped him ride to victory in May.

This would reduce the number National Assembly members from 577 to 385 and the number of Senate members from 348 to 232.

He then told the almost 1,000 senators and MPs present at the palace of Versailles that if his proposed changes did not receive parliamentary approval within a year he would take the decision to a referendum.