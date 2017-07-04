Mario Batali shares the most important thing he’s learned about money throughout his career

Jay Leno has no debt thanks in large part to abiding by this one rule Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 | 9:42 AM ET | 00:56

"Don't worry so much about money, don't become attached to money," Batali says. "Find things that have more value than money."

A younger Batali would have thought differently. When he headed off to college at Rutgers University, Batali originally planned to study finance and work in banking. "I wanted to be a [banker] — I loved the idea of making a lot of money and living a luxurious life," he told Bill Buford in a 2002 profile in The New Yorker.

But after working in a popular campus pizza joint, Batali realized he didn't want to spend his life chasing money. He wanted to be a chef.

Batali faced a similar crossroads later. A rising culinary star in the late 1980s, he became the highest-paid young chef working for the Four Seasons in California. But when the company offered him a position as head chef of an exclusive restaurant in Hawaii, Batali flat-out quit, the New Yorker reports. Once again, he realized that the work wasn't fulfilling, and it wasn't making him better at his craft.

Instead, Batali packed up his life in the U.S. and moved to Italy to work at a trattoria in a small village in exchange for room and board. This time, he wanted to learn to cook like his grandmother, famous within the family for her handmade ravioli and traditional Italian meals.