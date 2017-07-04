North Korea has a scheme to 'de-couple' the US from South Korea, says former US ambassador

North Korea's latest missile launch indicates the reclusive regime is trying to drive a wedge between the United States and South Korea, a former U.S. ambassador to that country said Wednesday.

Christopher Hill, who was ambassador to the Republic of Korea from 2004 to 2005, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that the North Korean regime believes that if it can get the U.S. out of the region, it can reunify the Korean peninsula.

"I don't think this is about negotiations. I don't think this is about a belligerent little country that is afraid we're all going to attack it," said Hill. "I think this is nothing short of an effort to create the circumstances, where it can de-couple the United States from the Korean peninsula."'

Hill previously led the U.S. delegation to the Six-Party Talks in 2005 between North Korea, South Korea, U.S., China, Japan and Russia, and centered around North Korea's nuclear ambitions. Those talks were designed to rein in Pyongyang's nuclear program, but like virtually efforts initiated by the United States over recent decades, they failed.