A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump will take place on the sidelines of a G-20 summit in Hamburg on July 7, Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov as saying on Tuesday.

"(It's been) agreed for the seventh," RIA news agency quoted him as saying.



Later on Tuesday, a White House official confirmed the meeting to NBC News. The timing is as yet unknown but is expected to be during the morning as G-20 leaders meet.

