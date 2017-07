Two people were injured in a fire and reported explosion at a Honeywell Aerospace plant in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Tuesday morning, according to NBC affiliate station KJRH.

Firefighters have extinguished the fire, but the cause remains unknown.

All Honeywell employees were accounted for, KJRH reported, citing the Tulsa Fire Department. Honeywell did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

