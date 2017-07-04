U.S. military officials now believe that North Korea tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile this week, NBC News reported Tuesday.

The missile would have a range of at least 3,500 miles, putting it in striking distance of Alaska, NBC reported. Firing the weapon marked a significant step in Pyongyang's weapons development.

President Donald Trump responded to the provocation by calling on China and other world powers to stop putting up with the isolated nation's "nonsense."

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Tuesday called North Korea's latest test launch of a ballistic missile a breach of a U.N. Security Council resolution, the RIA news agency reported.

North Korea "proudly" proclaimed the weapons test a success; the missile landed within about 200 miles of Japan's coastline.