Op-Ed: Where is the Shanghai index heading?

The W pattern is a trend change pattern, so investors expect the index to move higher. The next upside target is calculated using trading band projection methods. The width of the trading band is measured and projected upwards. This sets an upside target near 3,265 which is also a previous resistance level.

These pattern projection targets do not show how the new uptrend will develop. The key guide is the Guppy Multiple Moving Average relationships because this provides a guide to the strength of investor sentiment and the confidence of traders.

The long-term GMMA reflects the thinking of long-term investors, and it has compressed and is turning upwards. This shows that investors are becoming more confident about the future direction of the Shanghai index, so when the index retreats, the investors enter the market to buy. In the future, investors watch for an expansion of the long term GMMA group of averages because this confirms strong investor confidence in the new uptrend.