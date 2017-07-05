7 ways to improve your time management skills

"Make time for yourself to recharge and re-prioritize. I'm the first one to admit that while the number of responsibilities outweighs the minutes of the day by many multipliers and how important yet difficult it is to juggle them all successfully, I've become more conscious of the need to take the time to keep myself at my peak. By focusing on the here and now — such as turning off my phone when focusing on my family — and keeping myself healthy, and constantly re-prioritizing, I can be at my best to help everyone else reach their highest purpose and potential." — Daniel Cane, CEO of Modernizing Medicine and co-founder of Blackboard, Inc.

"Take time to sharpen your ax — by which I mean, actually take the time to rest. I am a recovering workaholic who used to put in 15 hour days seven days a week, always thinking there was something else that I could do to be more effective. Little did I know that this was very inefficient. These days, I recommend doing a fully focused 50-minute sprint on your one task at hand, and then after that all-out assault, take 10 minutes up and away from your work area standing up and moving around and not worrying about work at all. This makes it easier to plot your day into hour intervals, but also keeps you and your team going strong." — Alex Moen, co-founder and president of Match Made Coffee