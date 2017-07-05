Billionaire Richard Branson's surprisingly simple productivity hack is something anyone can do

"Each day I work through these lists," he continues. "By ticking off each task, my ideas take shape and plans move forward."

Branson, who prefers handwritten lists and goes through dozens of notebooks every year, recommends making lists of small daily tasks, but also "far off, outlandish goals. What do you want to have achieved by 2020? How about 2050?" These should be personal as well as business-oriented goals, he says.

"Write down every single idea you have, no matter how big or small," he says. You never know what's going to hit.

Branson credits some of his most successful companies to the simple habit of jotting down ideas: "Some of Virgin's most successful companies have been born from random moments — if we hadn't opened our notebooks, they would never have happened."

