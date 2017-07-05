Billionaire Richard Branson's surprisingly simple productivity hack is something anyone can do

There are only so many hours in one day, yet some of the most successful people seem to pack a lot more into 24 hours than others.
Entrepreneur Richard Branson has built eight billion-dollar companies in eight different sectors, starting with Virgin in 1970. The 66-year-old billionaire has also written six books, established a non-profit foundation and still finds time to kite surf and play tennis regularly.
His strategy for getting everything done is simple enough: "I make lists — lots of them," ranging from lists of people to call and upcoming plans to lists of ideas and companies to set up, he writes on his blog.