Cramer Remix: Don’t roll your eyes at this massive market-moving trend

    On Wednesday, dramatic declines in the auto and retail sectors did not seem to drag the market down with them, and Jim Cramer shared his reason why.

    "First, there's a major change occurring in how individuals spend their time and money. At this point, we've all doubtless gotten sick of the term 'experiential' to explain why people do things, but we shouldn't just roll our eyes at such an important trend," the "Mad Money" host said.

    In fact, areas benefiting from experiential trends topped Cramer's list of the areas contributing to the market's overall strength based on the 52-week high list he follows almost religiously: travel and leisure, health care, capital goods, oil and gas derivatives, the stay-at-home economy, defense, aerospace, housing, e-commerce and the banks.

    First, Cramer sees travel and leisure's boom as a direct result of millennials' disinterest in material goods. They are choosing to spend their money on seeing and doing, in part due to the rise of the "selfie generation," and in part because of a genuine desire to see the world, he said.

    "Whatever, travel and leisure stocks, everything from hotels and time shares to airlines and cruises, live on the new-high list, and with good reasons: they all seem to have endless runs of better-than-expected earnings — remember, that's what drives stocks — and, crucially, these industries employ a huge number of people," Cramer explained.

    Top-Tier Tech Titans: Overvalued or Just Getting Started?

    Then, technology stocks have been fairly consistent out-performers in the stock market, so much so that Cramer wanted to counter growing worries that the tech sector is overvalued.

    "It seems like every hedge fund manager who still cares about individual stocks believes that tech is too expensive. It doesn't matter what these companies do, or how overwhelmingly profitable some of them are," the "Mad Money" host said.

    Investors and money managers have also developed concerns that tech's current situation resembles the run-up to the dotcom bubble burst of 2000.

    To seek out the counterweights to this argument, Cramer zoomed in on the 10 best performing tech stocks in the S&P 500 for the first half of 2017 — gaming giants Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts, software players Adobe Systems, Red Hat and Autodesk, semiconductor-related companies Micron, Nvidia and Lam Research, payment provider PayPal and the Apple-involved Broadcom.

    Off the Charts: Can Oil Break Out of its Narrow Range?

    In light of the tug-of-war in the crude oil space, where prices have traded between the low $40s and low $50s since March, Cramer used the charts to try to foresee the commodity's future.

    "Despite all of the crude bulls out there, and boy, we've got way too many of them, the truth is that we've simply got too much supply for crude to mount any kind of sustained rally," Cramer said.

    So Cramer took to the charts of technician Carley Garner, co-founder of DeCarley Trading, Cramer's colleague at RealMoney.com and author of Higher Probability Commodity Trading, to see what could give in the world of oil to push the commodity out of its range.

    Hot Topics: Tesla and Bitcoin

    Finally, while Cramer's vacation in Italy brought about plenty of conversations about wine and even the globally renowned Apple, American tourists wanted to talk about only two things: automaker Tesla and digital currency Bitcoin.

    As for Tesla, Cramer wanted to stay away from the turmoil brewing around the company's Gigafactory.

    Analysts are up in arms about everything from the stock price to the start of production for the company's Model 3 car to issues with Tesla's batteries, and Cramer is not interested in being caught in their crossfire.

    When it comes to Bitcoin, Cramer felt that analyzing the scope and influence of the currency may stretch a bit beyond his purview.

    "It's a true stretch because there are so many other factors at work, but when my Bitcoin interrogator urged me to hazard a judgment I just told him that I know stocks, not Bitcoin, and that Nvidia is the best way to play the phenomenon," the "Mad Money" host said.

    All this helped Cramer realize the best analogy for where he stands in the world of commentary and finance.

    "I've found the best analogy to what I do may be the sports world. I'm not going to tell you who's going to win the U.S. Open if I cover the NFL," he said. "In the end, as much as I like the sound of my own screeching voice and nasty Philadelphia accent, I'm not going to bloviate about something that I don't understand very well. I take my role as your investing coach way too seriously."

    Lightning Round: Straight to $200

    In Cramer's lightning round, he flew through his take on some caller favorite stocks, including:

    Parker-Hannifin: "Last two quarters were beautiful. I think the stock can trade up to $200 over the next six months."

    Exelixis: "Man, that stock is at a 52-week high. I know it's got some cancer compounds, but it's experimental. I would wait for a little bit of a decline before I pull the trigger."

