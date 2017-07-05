Cramer uses tech's top 10 stocks to argue the sector is not overvalued   

Technology stocks have been fairly consistent out-performers in the stock market, so much so that Jim Cramer wanted to counter growing worries that the tech sector is overvalued.

"It seems like every hedge fund manager who still cares about individual stocks believes that tech is too expensive. It doesn't matter what these companies do, or how overwhelmingly profitable some of them are," the "Mad Money" host said.

Investors and money managers have also developed concerns that tech's current situation resembles the run-up to the dotcom bubble burst of 2000.

To seek out the counterweights to this argument, Cramer zoomed in on the 10 best performing tech stocks in the S&P 500 for the first half of 2017.

Watch the full segment here: