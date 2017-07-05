Cramer's lightning round: This retailer won't get Amazon-ed no matter what the bears say

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Lowe's: "[CEO Robert Niblock] is OK. It's just that Home Depot, I think, is doing better. And I like Home Depot and I know people are thinking it's going to get Amazon-ed. It didn't last quarter, it won't this quarter. It's a great play on housing."

Parker-Hannifin: "Last two quarters were beautiful. I think the stock can trade up to $200 over the next six months."

Exelixis: "Man, that stock is at a 52-week high. I know it's got some cancer compounds, but it's experimental. I would wait for a little bit of a decline before I pull the trigger."

Synovus: "Oh my god, that's a spinoff. That's like Vantiv. It's a financial services company that I like very much."

