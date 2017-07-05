G-20 meeting could make a 'big difference' to Trump’s credibility: BlackStone vice chair

There have been several complaints about Trump's approach as a leader, including his use of the social media platform Twitter to attack and criticize opponents.

"Certainly in the short term you've got a lot of comments from Congress about (his behavior) eroding the credibility of the president," he said.

"I would say, at the end of the day this is his second big meeting coming up in Hamburg in a few days and it's another chance for him to develop some much more powerful one-on-one interactions."

Donald Trump is a personality-driven leader, which is why people want to meet with him one-on-one, according to Studzinski.

"Where he has one-on-one interactions, the way he's had with many countries, like Japan for example, it does make a big difference," he said.

Studzinski also talked about the president's impact on the financial markets. U.S. stock markets have seen record highs since the election in November, as they hoped the Trump administration would deliver key reforms to the market.

The Dow Jones and Nasdaq are both up more than 20 percent since the election.

"Markets don't lie and the market is still very positive about Donald Trump and the U.S., but there's probably a view that if there isn't any major changes in health care legislation, trade or taxes in the next three months, then you could see (an) adjustment," Studzinski said.

"Whether it's 8 percent, 5 percent, 10 percent, there's certainly more downside than upside."

William Vereker, global co-head of corporate client solutions at UBS, was more critical.

"The scope for Trump to disappoint gets greater every week and the expectation of tax change reform, infrastructure investment, has been so great that if it's not delivered over the next 6 to 9 months that will have an effect on the markets," he said on CNBC's Squawk Box.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.