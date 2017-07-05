TipRanks: Here are the favorite tech stocks of top analysts for the second half

TipRanks, a service that ranks Wall Street analysts, identified the top players in technology coverage and found which stocks they like for the second half of 2017. We use a natural language-processing algorithm to rank analysts based on two factors:

Average return of buy-sell recommendations

Success rate of buy-sell recommendations

TipRanks' stock screener allows you to screen for "best analyst consensus" stocks in the technology sector, revealing stocks with a "Strong Buy" best analyst consensus rating. We combined the screener's insights with a database scan to find the most popular tech stocks by top analysts right now.



Here are five favorite stocks from the best-performing technology analysts for 2H17.