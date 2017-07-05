Here’s what central banks may do in the rest of 2017

We've entered the second half of the year and with it new rhetoric from central banks.

Since the crisis, the top 50 central banks in the world cut interest rates over 700 times, making an average of one interest rate cut every three trading days, Alex Dryden, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told CNBC in an email Wednesday.

"After nearly a decade, growth is beginning to pick-up across all major regions. The synchronized upswing in international economies has seen global equities rally by 14.7 percent since October 2016. But with a healthier diagnosis for the global economy, central bankers are beginning to wean the patient off the ultra-loose monetary policy medicine," he added.

As talks on rate hikes beyond the U.S. emerge, CNBC takes a look at what the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are likely to do this year.