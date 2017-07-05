John Paul DeJoria and Richard Branson's definitions of success have nothing to do with money

Before building Patrón tequila and John Paul Mitchell Systems hair products, John Paul DeJoria was homeless at two separate times in his life.

"I know what it's like to have absolutely nothing and be homeless and go through the struggle to make it," he says in the new documentary "Good Fortune," which details his rags-to-riches rise.

Today, the entrepreneur is worth more than $3 billion, but when it comes to defining success, he says wealth has nothing to do with it: "It's not where you are today and how much money you have or what kind of a big position you have. Success is, are you the best at what you do?

"And success unshared is failure. You may not have a lot of money, but you do something to help somebody else out. That's success."